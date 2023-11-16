Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.

Frank shares his thoughts on Head Coach Mario Cristobal naming Tyler Van Dyke as the starter (1:59) and the Miami quarterback's confidence level going into Saturday's game (3:43).

We also share his thoughts Jacurri Brown and why we are not seeing him this season as of yet (6:10).

We provide our take on the Louisville football team (9:28) and predict how Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson will manage the game as a play-caller (17:11).

Marcus provides his take on what Van Dyke needs to improve upon (22:20), and Frank provides his take on in nine wins would be a successful season for Miami (25:15)

We also share our X-factors for the Hurricanes against the Cardinals (27:56).

Lastly, we discuss big South Florida high school games involving Miami commits and targets (32:18), including the latest on Miami target Koby Howard, who highly considers FSU after his visit (35:20), and discuss other recruiting news (37:38).