Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Storm Tracker Podcast - At the Crib - Miami Vs. Louisville Preview

CanesCounty.com
Staff

Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.

Frank shares his thoughts on Head Coach Mario Cristobal naming Tyler Van Dyke as the starter (1:59) and the Miami quarterback's confidence level going into Saturday's game (3:43).

We also share his thoughts Jacurri Brown and why we are not seeing him this season as of yet (6:10).

We provide our take on the Louisville football team (9:28) and predict how Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson will manage the game as a play-caller (17:11).

Marcus provides his take on what Van Dyke needs to improve upon (22:20), and Frank provides his take on in nine wins would be a successful season for Miami (25:15)

We also share our X-factors for the Hurricanes against the Cardinals (27:56).

Lastly, we discuss big South Florida high school games involving Miami commits and targets (32:18), including the latest on Miami target Koby Howard, who highly considers FSU after his visit (35:20), and discuss other recruiting news (37:38).

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement