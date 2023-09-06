Storm Tracker Podcast - At the Crib - Miami vs. Texas A&M
Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.
We start with a segment called Coach Speak? or Real Talk? (1:57), where we discuss quotes from Miami's press conference from the week.
We provide our take on Miami Vs. Texas A&M (12:47) and what the point spread should be going into Saturday's matchup (19:35), and also talk about how the outcome will affect recruiting (23:00).
Frank talks about the players that might be next to commit to Miami (26:01), and as always, we talk about high school football (30:35) and discuss this week's South Florida high school rankings (35:22).
