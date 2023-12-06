Advertisement
Storm Tracker Podcast - At the Crib - Quarterback Options for Miami

CanesCounty.com
Staff

Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.

We begin by sharing our thoughts on the possibility of Miami flipping NC State QB commit Cedrick Bailey (1:23).

We also discuss the chances of Miami landing several quarterback options (Cam Ward, Dante Moore, Will Rogers, Michael Pratt, Jordan McCloud in the portal (9:00).

Current Miami quarterback Jacurri Brown will play in the Pinstripe Bowl and we discuss the future of the sophomore QB (14:19).

Safeties Kamren Kinchens and James Williams are opting for the NFL Draft so we discuss the future of the position group (21:04).

Lastly, we talk about the upcoming state championship games involving Miami targets including Miami DL commit Daylen Russell looking to win back-to-back championships with Columbus (25:33).

