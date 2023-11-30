Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.

We begin by sharing our thoughts on Justin Scott flipping from Ohio State to Miami (1:04).

We talk about Miami's quarterback position with Tyler Van Dyke entering the transfer portal (7:45) and share our thoughts on some QB options (11:54).

We discuss positions of need and what position groups Miami should attack in the portal (17:15).

We discuss Miami's chances of building on its 5th-ranked recruiting class with Eddy Pierre-Louis, Dylan Stewart, David Stone, Jordan Lyle, and Jeremiah Smith (22:33).

We provide our take on how championship Saturday plays out and who makes the top four (34:03) and provide our take on when Miami will next play in the ACC Championship game (40:30).