Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.

First, we discuss which position battles on offense to watch during spring football (1:02) and on defense (5:52). We also provide our best guesses as to who will start at the defensive tackle position (10:34) (18:02).

We discuss which recruiting prospects will earn MVP honors at the Under Armour Camp Series, which will take place in Miami on Sunday.

We start with the quarterback position - Miami target Dia Bell mentioned (15:40). We discuss running backs - Miami targets Javian Mallory and Deandre Desinor mentioned (19:19).

Also discussed is a loaded wide receiver group - Miami commit Waden Charles, and Miami targets Cortez Mills, Naeshaun Montgomery, Joshua Moore, Jayvan Boggs, and Winston Watkins mentioned (22:02).

We move on to the defensive backs - Miami targets Chris Ewald and Bryce Fitzgerald mentioned.

We ran down the players mentioned that have mutual interest with Miami, and Frank provided some intel on the recruitment of Ewald (29:56).



Frank breaks down the best offensive linemen - (34:18), and we talk defensive linemen - Miami target Randy Adirka, Demetrius Geathers, and Donte Simpson Jr. mentioned.

Lastly, we talk about linebackers who should be in contention for the MVP awards, as Ezekiel Marcelin and Dylan Gill mentioned.