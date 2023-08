Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker discuss Miami football and recruiting in a weekly podcast.

We discuss the acquisition of Jamil Burroughs (1:35) via the transfer portal and what landing five-star Zaquan Patterson (5:09) means for the 2024 class.

We dive into the Miami Hurricanes season-opener against Miami (OH) (12:00) and break down our keys to the game (18:07).

We also discuss what players we need to step up this season (12:18) and our predictions for the player of the game.

We also touch on this week's South Florida high school slate (32:31) and discuss the top teams and performers (37:34).