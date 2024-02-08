Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.

First, we discuss Miami defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae leaving the program to take the cornerbacks' coach job with the Buffalo Bills (1:27) and what it means for Miami recruiting (6:51).

We discuss the options to replace Addae and which coaches make the most sense (10:04).

Next, we discuss the departure of Miami general manager Alonzo Highshmith to the New England Patriots (14:45) and the potential addition of Matt Merritt to take over the running backs coaching position (18:31).

We also discuss Miami finishing with a top-5 2024 class and predict which 2024 freshman will have a similar impact that Rueben Bain, Mark Fletcher, and Francis Mauigoa had in 2023 (22:28).

Lastly, we discuss the 2025 class (29:57) and whether the Miami staff can duplicate the success of the 2024 class (31:15) and out-recruit its rivals (39:37).