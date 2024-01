Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.

First, we discuss Jacurri Brown's decision to remain with the Hurricanes for the 2024 season (1:48).

We discuss quarterback options in the transfer portal - Malachi Nelson, Jordan McCloud, Cam Ward, Jayden Maiava, Matthew Sluka, Jayden De Laura, and Kaidon Salter (7:08).

Also discussed is the need to add to the quarterback position (14:36) and other position groups - Quinshon Judkins, Antione Jackson, Earl Little Jr., and RJ Delancey mentioned (19:29).

Lastly, we talk about the performances of the 2024 signees - Ryan Mack, Booker Pickett, Marquise Lightfoot, and Joshisa Trader (31:54).