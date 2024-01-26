Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.

First, we discuss options for Miami to replace Tim Harris Jr. for the running backs coach position - high school head coach at Chaminad-Madonna Dameon Jones, American Heritage Plantation Coach Mike Smith, Ja'Juan Seider, Chris Perkins, Telly Lockette, Ryan Williams, Cadillac Williams, and Marquel Blackwell mentioned (1:42).

We discussed the out-of-town players visiting Miami this weekend, who the staff needs to impress - Vernell Brown, Zayden Walker, DJ Pickett, and Ziyare Addison mentioned (10:07).

We also discuss the local talents that are must-get for the 2025 class - Cortez Mills, Naeshan Montgomery, Koby Howard, Ezekiel Marcelin, Randy Adirika, and others mentioned (15:28).

Next, we discuss if Miami will get a commitment next week (23:46) and share who we think will flash during the Battle Miami seven-on-seven tournament (29:12).