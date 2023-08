Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker talk about Miami's open scrimmage and what battles will continue during fall camp.

We also discuss who will end up with more snaps with certain players (Rueben Bain/Jahfari Harvey, Damari Brown/Darryl Porter, Brashard Smith/Nathaniel Ray Ray Joseph).

We discuss Miami's chances to land blue-chip recruits: Kamarion Franklin, Zaquan Patterson, David Stone, Chris Cole, and others.

We also discuss week 0 in high school football in South Florida.