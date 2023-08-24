Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker discuss the Miami Hurricanes and recruiting in a weekly podcast. We discuss Mario Cristobal's comments on true freshman Damari Brown and his chances of securing a starting role. - 3:04

We also discuss the competition at cornerback and who wins out at the two starting spots. - 7:58

Big Deal or Not a Big Deal?

Miami gains a commitment from 2026 prospect Malachi Toney (9:57), five-star David Stone (15:11) throwing up 'The U' in the first game of the season, and should Miami be concerned with a push from Florida State for local five-star Zaquan Patterson (20:02).

We also discuss standouts from week 0 in South Florida high school football (26:39), preview a massive weekend of big games (34:40), and discuss Frank's Dade/Broward County high school football rankings (41:31).