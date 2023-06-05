Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker discuss topics involving Miami Hurricanes Athletics. We talk about what went wrong with the Miami Hurricanes baseball this season and what needs to change for the team to advance past the regional round.

June has become a vital month for football recruiting, and many players are on their way to Coral Gables this month. We dive into some potential flip candidates and the players we believe will most likely commit to Miami.

Players Colin Hurley, Jeremiah Smith, Jaylen Heyward, Ellis Robinson, Jerrae "Tank" Hawkins, James Nesta, and others were discussed.

We also discuss the potential of Miami landing a top 10 class for the second consecutive year.