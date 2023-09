Marcus Benjamin and Brandon Odoi of FootballHotbed.com break down Miami's 38-3 win over Miami (OH).

We discuss the significance of the Hurricanes' margin of victory over the Redhawks (1:27).

We share our thoughts on Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke's performance (5:17), the defense (13:25), and Miami's efficiency on third down and in the red zone (16:52).

We touch on Miami Central vs. Bishop Gorman over the weekend and the play of Miami 2024 four-star tight end commit Elijah Lofton (20:47).

Lastly, we speak on the absence of sophomore tight end Jaleel Skinner in game one (25:21).