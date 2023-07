Marcus Benjamin and South Florida insider Larry Blustein discuss the array of talent that was on display at the TuTu Atwell 7-on-7 tournament.

Some players mentioned: Jeremiah Smith, Joshisa Trader, Chris Ewald, LaWayne McCoy, Zaquan Patterson, Cedrick Bailey, Antonio Branch, Ennio Yapoor, Jamari Howard, Gerald Modest, and Kyle Washington.

We further discuss the importance of keeping South Florida talent home for the Miami Hurricanes football program.

We also discuss if it is more important for Mario Cristobal's staff to get eight wins this season or a top-ten 2024 recruiting class.