Storm Tracker Podcast - Blu Mondays - Canes that need to step up in spring
Marcus Benjamin is joined by Larry Blustein, long-time South Florida reporter, to discuss Miami Hurricanes spring football.
We start by sharing our thoughts on the hire of cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson and the challenges he faces (3:38).
We talk some spring football and provide our takes on which players we are most excited to see develop (8:36).
Next, we discuss position battles at wide receiver and tight end (11:26) as well as the offensive line (14:04). We also discuss the defensive battles during spring football (15:52).
Also discussed are the 2024 class members on offense that could turn heads in spring (21:39).
Blustein shares his thoughts on the Orange Bowl Showcase held over the weekend (23:27), and lastly, we discuss some must-get recruits for the 2025 cycle (31:47).
