Marcus Benjamin and Larry Blustein discuss Miami's recent additions from the transfer portal and if Miami has addressed its needs at every position group.

We discuss the culture shift that Mario Cristobal the current Miami staff is incorporating in Coral Gables and how that compares to previous regimes.

We also discuss the transfer portal and if it is good for college football and the potential of more players returning home to South Florida.

We preview the Palm Beach High School Football Jamboree this weekend as well as other events in the upcoming months in South Florida.