Storm Tracker Podcast - Blu Mondays - Must get recruits for the 2026 class

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by Larry Blustein, legendary South Florida and writer for Prep Red Zone Florida to discuss some of the top recruits in the sunshine state.

First discussed is Miami's newest addition to the 2026 class, three-star offensive lineman Rhys Woodrow (4:03), and who could be next to add to the O-Line class, Breck Kolojay, G'Nivre Carr, Canon Pickett and Ryan Miret mentioned (6:56).

Next discussed are talents at the wide receiver position that Miami could add to its '26 class, Calvin Russell, Jasen Lopez, and Somourian Wingo mentioned (12:19).

The discussion moves to defensive back as players Danny Odem, Devin Jackson, and Justice Fitzpatrick are discussed (19:10).

Lastly, thoughts are shared on defensive line targets Asharri Charles, James Johnson, and Daniel Norman (23:23), and Blustein shares thoughts on some under-the-radar prospects that Miami should consider (28:56).