Marcus Benjamin is joined by Larry Blustein, a long-time South Florida reporter, to discuss Miami's 48-33 win over Texas A&M.

First, we acknowledge 9/11 and the significance of the day and recall our memories of an unforgettable day in American history (1:17).

We share our takeaways from Miami's win over A&M (6:53).

We also discuss the injury of All-American Safety Kamren Kinchens and what he means to the football team (16:17).

We discuss the College Gameday comments before the game (23:32).

Lastly, we discuss what we want to see from Miami against their next opponent, Bethune-Cookman (26:57)