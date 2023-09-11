Storm Tracker Podcast - Blu Mondays - Takeaways from Miami's win over A&M
Marcus Benjamin is joined by Larry Blustein, a long-time South Florida reporter, to discuss Miami's 48-33 win over Texas A&M.
First, we acknowledge 9/11 and the significance of the day and recall our memories of an unforgettable day in American history (1:17).
We share our takeaways from Miami's win over A&M (6:53).
We also discuss the injury of All-American Safety Kamren Kinchens and what he means to the football team (16:17).
We discuss the College Gameday comments before the game (23:32).
Lastly, we discuss what we want to see from Miami against their next opponent, Bethune-Cookman (26:57)
