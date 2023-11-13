Storm Tracker Podcast - Blu Mondays - thoughts on Miami-FSU, start Brown?
Marcus Benjamin is joined by Larry Blustein, long-time South Florida reporter, to discuss Miami's loss to Florida State.
Larry provides his take on the state of the Miami football program (:51), and we provide our take on whether Miami's loss in Tallahassee was a morale victory and if Head Coach Mario Cristobal has the Hurricanes on the right track (2:49).
We discuss if benching starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was the right move for Miami (9:19) and if the Hurricanes should go with Jacurri Brown at quarterback for the remainder of the season (13:20).
We also discussed what we wanted to see from Miami's offense and defense in its final home game against Louisville (18:48).
Lastly, we discuss Miami recruiting and matchups to watch during the state playoffs (26:34).
