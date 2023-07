Marcus Benjamin is joined by South Florida High School Football Insider Larry Blustein.

We talk of players that were impressive this summer in prospect camps across the state. Zaquan Patterson, LaWayne McCoy, Jose Leon, Armondo Blount, and others were mentioned.

We discuss Defensive Line Coach Jason Taylor's impact in recruiting, freshmen that could start by season's end, and where Miami could potentially fall in the pecking order of the ACC.