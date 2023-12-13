Marcus Benjamin is joined by Larry Blustein, a long-time South Florida reporter, to discuss Miami's commitments and recruiting targets' performances in the state championship games last week.

Larry first provides his take on the performances in the state title games among Miami commits and targets (1:08). Deryc Plazz, Daylen Russell, Bryce Fitzgerald, Zaquan Patterson, Joshisa Trader, and Cortez Mills are mentioned.

Blustein shares his thoughts on Miami target and Ohio State commit Jordan Lyle (11:39) and the battle between Canes cornerback commit Ryan Mack and four-star wide receiver Mills (13:12).

We share our thoughts on quarterback Joshua Townsend, recently offered by Miami (16:00). Larry shares his thoughts on Miami's 2024 class and its strengths (23:44).

Lastly, we discuss the Pinstripe Bowl and the opportunity that Jacurri Brown has to showcase his talents (30:56).