Marcus Benjamin and John Garcia Jr., Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com, discuss Miami's 2024 recruiting class.

Garcia provides his opinion on the class and whether Miami can hold on to its commitments despite losses (1:47).

We talk about Miami's current quarterback committed to the 2024 class, Judd Anderson, and the potential of other QBs that could be added (5:37).

We discuss how Miami missed out on Aydin Breland (12:15) over the weekend and the potential for Miami to land LJ McCray (14:43). McCray is expected to commit on Saturday, October 21st.

We also discuss the 2024 class and compare it to the 2023 class to discuss its potential (19:19).

Lastly, we discuss the possibility of Miami flipping local five-star receiver Jeremiah Smith from Ohio State (24:41).