Marcus Benjamin and Greg Smith, Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com, discuss Miami's 2024 recruiting class.

Smith usually covers the Midwest and provides his take on covering the Southeast (1:04). He shares his thoughts on the big three in Florida and if Miami can beat its rivals in recruiting in the 2024 cycle (2:00).

We talk about the possibility of Miami flipping five-star DL Armondo Blount (4:15) and other prospects like four-star RB Jordan Lyle, and five-star WR Jeremiah Smith, (6:22)

Smith visited the Jacksonville area and Georgia recently and shared his thoughts on top players like Jaime Ffrench, and Miami's recruitment of the four-star wide receiver (9:38).

We also discuss Miami's 2024 class and who could make an immediate impact next season (11:11).

Lastly, Smith shares his thoughts on where Miami ends up in the 2024 recruiting rankings (14:27).