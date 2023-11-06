Advertisement
Storm Tracker Podcast - Can Miami land a second straight top-ten class?

CanesCounty.com
Staff

Marcus Benjamin and Greg Smith, Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com, discuss Miami's 2024 recruiting class.

Smith usually covers the Midwest and provides his take on covering the Southeast (1:04). He shares his thoughts on the big three in Florida and if Miami can beat its rivals in recruiting in the 2024 cycle (2:00).

We talk about the possibility of Miami flipping five-star DL Armondo Blount (4:15) and other prospects like four-star RB Jordan Lyle, and five-star WR Jeremiah Smith, (6:22)

Smith visited the Jacksonville area and Georgia recently and shared his thoughts on top players like Jaime Ffrench, and Miami's recruitment of the four-star wide receiver (9:38).

We also discuss Miami's 2024 class and who could make an immediate impact next season (11:11).

Lastly, Smith shares his thoughts on where Miami ends up in the 2024 recruiting rankings (14:27).

