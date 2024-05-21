Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Larry Blustein, radio host at local station 560 WQAM and writer at LarryBlustein.com, discuss Miami's chances to win the ACC and other topics.

Blu shares his thoughts on players that he's seen over the last few weeks, including Miami running back commit Girard Pringle (1:46) and Miami wide receiver target Dallas Wilson (3:25).

Next, we discuss local talents officially visiting Miami in the upcoming weeks: Cortez Mills (4:52), Joshua Moore, Randy Adirika (5:44), Byron Louis (9:51), Bryce Fitzgerald (10:36), Ezekiel Marcelin (11:16), and CJ Ewald (14:19).

We discuss what teams are getting from former Miami Hurricanes selected in the 2024 NFL Draft (16:36).

Miami has acquired a high level of talent through the transfer portal and recruiting, so we discuss if Miami has a legitimate chance to win the Atlantic Coast Conference this season (23:23).

Lastly, we discuss if the Miami baseball team can make a run in the ACC Championship (33:37).