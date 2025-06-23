Storm Tracker Podcast - Charles commits to Miami, top-ten class ahead?

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by John Garcia, national recruiting analyst for Rivals.com, to discuss Miami's most recent commits, Asharri Charles and Justin "JJ" Edwards, and what their pledges mean for Miami's top-ten class.

First, Garcia shares his thoughts on Charles committing to Miami (2:05) and Edwards (5:33).

Next, we discuss if local four-star wide receiver talent Jasen Lopez will stay home to Miami (9:53) as well as the possibilities of adding running backs Jae Lamar and Derrek Cooper to the 2026 class (15:52).

Also discussed are the Miami commits that will be in action at the Rivals Five-Star: Jordan Campbell, Jontavius Wyman, and Jaelen Waters (20:27).

Lastly, we discuss if Miami will land a top-five class by signing day (22:37).