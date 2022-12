Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker discuss the drama surrounding the recruitment of five-star Miami commit DB Cormani McClain and the biggest signees from Early National Signing Day.

We also discuss position needs and potential players that Miami is targeting to fill gaps, the Dade County Vs. Broward County All-Star Game, Miami signees Christopher Johnson and Antione Jackson, and potential options in the transfer portal.

We also provide our MVPs of the 2023 recruiting class.