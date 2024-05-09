Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Steve "SteveO" Kraning, Football Analyst for 365CanesInfo and coach for national seven-on-seven team RAW Miami, discuss Miami's recent transfer portal additions and other topics.

First, we discuss which transfer portal additions get us the most excited for the 2024 season (2:00). We also talk about the most puzzling transfers that departed from the program (4:37).

We also discuss the transfer portal as a whole and whether it's good for college football (8:36).

Miami is looking to add defensive end Tyler Baron to its list of transfers. We provide our thoughts on whether Miami will land the former Tennessee Volunteer (11:23).

We discuss which second-year players we expect to make an impact in the 2024 season (16:12) and the players likely to be the starters in the defensive back room (19:15).

Lastly, we discuss which players we want to see utilized more in the Miami offense (24:18).