Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker discuss where a couple of top prospects will potentially land this week.

Five-star Colin Simmons (August 10th) and four-star Isendre Aufua (August 12th) will make their decisions. - 1:10

We discuss five-star Zaquan Patterson's recruitment and when he could eventually make a decision on his college destination. - 10:56

We also discuss the freshmen making noise in fall camp: Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph, Damari Brown, Rueben Bain, Malik Bryant, and Mark Fletcher, when we think we will see them on the field this season. - 17:54, 33:46

Also discussed is the number of potential NFL Draft picks we will eventually see from this Miami football team. - 25:55

Also, a wager is made on who will receive the goal line carries in week one. - 50:06