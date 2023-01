In this episode, Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker discuss the end of the pursuit of Cormani McClain, as the five-star Miami commit flipped to Colorado Thursday night.

CanesCounty.com also discusses the value of defensive analyst DeMarcus Van Dyke, questions surrounding the offensive coordinator position and the departures of Frank Ponce and Jake Garcia.

Benjamin and Tucker also discuss and preview the seven-on-seven tournament Battle Miami and potential visitors for elite prospect day at Miami during the weekend and discuss the potential of landing five-star 2023 athlete Nyckoles Harbor.