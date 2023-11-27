Marcus Benjamin is joined by Rob Cassidy of Rivals.com to preview the top ten matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Kentucky Wildcats.

First, we share our first impressions on Miami and the job that Jim Larranaga has done there (1:38). Cassidy shares his thoughts on the matchup between the Canes and Cats (4:09).

We talk about the matchups to watch (5:56) and the ascension of Wooga Poplar (7:01). We discuss how Miami will handle the challenging environment at Rupp Arena and the difference in experience between the two squads (8:33).

We discuss the betting line and how the game potentially plays out (10:19).

Cassidy talks about the 2024 recruiting class and what fans should expect for the future of the program (12:01) and shares his thoughts on Miami landing the Cameron and Cayden Boozer (16:14)