Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst John Garcia joins Marcus Benjamin to discuss Miami's recruitment of 2024 prospects Zavier Mincey and LJ McCray.

Garcia provides his take on what the two did on the field Friday night against Raines (1:07) and shares his thoughts on his recruitment and where Miami stands (4:21).

He also shares his thoughts on McCray and where Miami stands with his recruitment. We discuss landing commitments from four-star 2025 receiver Waden Charles (11:41) and Armondo Blount (15:52).

We share our thoughts on Jeremiah Smith (22:44) and compare him to some of the greats we've ever seen. We also discuss what to watch for in the game of the year in South Florida - Chaminade-Madonna Vs. Miami Central Thursday night (27:31).