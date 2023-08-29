News More News
Storm Tracker Podcast: Miami football game preview - Miami (OH)

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

Marcus Benjamin is joined by Steve Helwick, who covers the MAC for HustleBelt.com. We preview the Miami Hurricanes season-opener against Miami (OH) Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 PM Eastern at Hard Rock Stadium.

Steve starts with his overview of Miami (OH) football team - (3:13); he explains how the Redhawks led in most of its games last season but finished 6-7 (5:10).

Redhawk Quarterback Brett Gabbert has shown the ability to run for first downs in the past, but will this be a threat to Miami Friday night? (6:48)

We also discuss Miami's 2022 season and the playmakers on offense (7:43), on defense (10:04), and what to expect from Gabbert given his experience (12:10).

Lastly, we provide our keys to the game and predictions (16:15).

{{ article.author_name }}