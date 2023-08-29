Marcus Benjamin is joined by Steve Helwick, who covers the MAC for HustleBelt.com . We preview the Miami Hurricanes season-opener against Miami (OH) Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 PM Eastern at Hard Rock Stadium.

Steve starts with his overview of Miami (OH) football team - (3:13); he explains how the Redhawks led in most of its games last season but finished 6-7 (5:10).

Redhawk Quarterback Brett Gabbert has shown the ability to run for first downs in the past, but will this be a threat to Miami Friday night? (6:48)

We also discuss Miami's 2022 season and the playmakers on offense (7:43), on defense (10:04), and what to expect from Gabbert given his experience (12:10).

Lastly, we provide our keys to the game and predictions (16:15).