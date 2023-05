Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker discuss new transfer additions - running back Ajay Allen and defensive back Ja'Dais Richard.

Miami is looking to add more players via the Transfer Portal this week, and options for the Hurricanes are discussed.

Matthew Cleveland was added to the basketball program from rival Florida State and we discuss what he can potentially bring to the program.

We also discuss Miami baseball and what will be needed for the Hurricanes to get to Omaha for the College World Series.