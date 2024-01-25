Marcus Benjamin and Greg Smith, Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com, discuss the Miami signees that rose in the final Rivals 2024 Rankings.

First, we discuss Marquise Lightfoot's ascension up the rankings to a five-star prospect (1:13) and the performances from four-star edge Booker Pickett at the UA All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl (3:50).

Next, Smith provides his take on the defensive line class overall and if it's the best in the country (5:25).

We also discuss signee Jordan Lyle and the discussion regarding the top running backs (9:41).

Smith also talks about Miami recruiting the Midwest (12:33) and the schools contending with Miami for 2025 target Nate Marshall (15:49).

Lastly, we discuss Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan for the NFL and players to watch regarding the Michigan roster/classes (18:24).