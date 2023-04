Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker discuss what to look for in Friday night's spring game at DRV PNK Stadium. We discuss matchups to watch, players we think will shine, and what we want to see overall from the football team.

We also talk transfer portal, recruiting and make predictions for what prospects we think will commit next to Miami.

We provide takes on following recruits: Jeremiah Smith, Chance Robinson, David Stone, Eddy Pierre-Louis, Kylan Fox, and T.A. Cunningham.