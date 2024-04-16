Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Alex Donno, Host of the Locked on Canes Podcast, share our thoughts on the spring football game and react to Jacurri Brown entering the transfer portal.

First, we share our thoughts on the spring game held on the campus of the University of Miami (1:21). Then, we share our thoughts on the standout players (5:03): Cam Ward, Xavier Restrepo, Wesley Bissainthe, Cole McConathy, Bobby Pruitt, Marquise Lightfoot, Elija Lofton, Shemar Kirk, Ray Ray Joseph, Marley Cook, CJ Clark, and Damari Brown.

We also discussed the freshmen class (14:44) and their potential impact this fall. Lightfoot, McConathy, Lofton, Ny Carr, and JoJo Trader were mentioned.

Brown entering the transfer portal surfaced as the live stream progressed, and we provided our instant reaction to the news (19:55).

Lastly, we discuss what position groups Miami should attack in the transfer portal (29:17).