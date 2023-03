Marcus Benjamin and Baleigh Sheffield of CougarsDen.com joins the show to preview Miami vs. Houston.

We talk matchups down in the paint, keys to the game's overall outcome.

We also talk some football about former Houston offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and the fan reaction to him leaving for Miami.

We also talk of the pressure of Houston as a number one seed to make it to the Final Four which will be in the Cougars home town.