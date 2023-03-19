Marcus Benjamin and Jim Coyle of TheHoosier.com discuss the matchup between Miami and Indiana in both the men's and women's basketball games in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

We discuss why Indiana is favored despite the Hurricanes, ranked 16th ahead of the Hoosiers ranked 21st in the AP poll.



We also talk about if size matters in this game and what players are expected to step up and perform.

Also discussed is the women's basketball matchup between Miami and Indiana. Star Hoosier Mackenzie Holmes is questionable with a knee injury which may give Miami an advantage to pull the upset on Monday.

The men's game is scheduled to tip at 8:40 PM from Albany Sunday night.

The women's game start time is TBD.

