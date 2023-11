Marcus Benjamin and West Lamy, Founder of Worldwidewest.com, preview Miami Vs. NC State.

We discuss how vital it is for Miami Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and if he will bounce back Saturday night (1:30). We also discuss how many interceptions he would need to throw to be pulled from the game (4:35).

We discuss our keys to the game for a Miami win (9:54) and the matchup between Kevin Concepcion and the Hurricanes safeties, Kamren Kinchens and James Williams (16:45). We also talk about Miami's offensive line play and how it has kept them in games (21:59).

Lastly, we discuss the game's outcome and provide score predictions (24:47).