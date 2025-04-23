Storm Tracker Podcast - New position needs emerge as players depart

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by Alex Donno of the Locked on Canes Podcast to discuss Miami's transfer portal needs with the spring window closing this week and potential NFL draftees from UM.

First, discussed are the position needs for Miami, which have shifted with players departing (3:35).

Thoughts are shared on Miami's interest in adding Houston safety AJ Haulcy to the roster (11:35) as well as BYU transfer WR/KR Keelon Marion (16:30).

The discussion continues with predictions of the number of players to be selected in the NFL Draft this week (20:45) and takes are provided on who will have the longest professional career (26:09).