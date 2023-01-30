Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker discuss offensive coordinator replacements and which candidates would be the right fits for Miami. Marcus Arroyo, Dan Mullen, Tee Martin, Ken Dorsey, James Coley, were discussed as potential future additions.

National signing day is Wednesday, February 1st, and Miami is in contention for a couple of prospects. Nyckoles Harbor and Jamel Howard are the names to watch going into NSD.

The seven-on-seven season is in full swing and there are many players that continue to shine that Miami continues to target were in action at the Pylon Orlando tournament.