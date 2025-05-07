Storm Tracker Podcast - Review of Miami's spring transfer portal additions

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst for Rivals.com, to discuss Miami's additions via the transfer portal from the spring window.

First, Miami's latest roster addition, Houston/Auburn cornerback Keionte Scott, is discussed (1:58), and if they missed out on a significant impact player in defensive back A.J. Haulcy (3:24).

Next, we discuss Miami's now loaded defensive back room and where safety Jakobe Thomas can make an impact (7:07).

Also discussed is the addition of linebacker Kamal Bonner (11:02), running back CharMar Brown (13:29), and wide receivers Tony Johnson (17:15) and Keelan Marion (19:45).

Lastly, Friedman provides his take on the transfer portal and players departing and arriving after the window (22:34) and how Miami's portal haul in the winter and spring window compare to other teams (26:45).