Marcus Benjamin and John Garcia, national recruiting analyst for the southeast region, discuss the performance of Miami QB commit Luke Nickel in week one game. - 1:04

We touch on Nickel's teammate, and Miami target, four-star tight end Ryan Ghea and what he brings. - 6:02

We also discuss the recruitment of 2024 five-star prospects Zaquan Patterson (8:54) and David Stone (16:54), as both are set to make their commitments on Saturday.