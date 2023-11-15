Marcus Benjamin is joined by Ty Spalding, publisher for CardinalSports.com, to discuss the matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Louisville Cardinals.

First, we discuss the influx of talent from South Florida who have decided to commit to Louisville over the years (1:20).

We discuss Head Coach Jeff Brohm's impact on the football program (6:23) and how Louisville embraces NIL (11:03).

Next, we discuss Louisville's offense (13:36) and their lapses against Virginia last week (17:38).

Spalding shares his thoughts on offensive playmakers Jawhar Jordan and Jamari Thrash (21:38), the defensive scheme, and defender Ashton Gillotte and others (25:49).

Lastly, we share our predictions on what the outcome of the game will be (31:22).