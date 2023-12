Marcus Benjamin is joined by Mike Broadbent, host of The Knight Report Podcast for TheKnightReport.com, to discuss the matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

First, we summarize the regular season of the Knights and the Hurricanes going into the bowl game (1:25).

Broadbent talks about the talent on Rutgers roster and how it measures up with Miami (3:51). He also discusses the offensive philosophy for the Scarlet Knights (8:44) as well as what to expect schematically from the Rutgers defense (11:42).

We also discussed the X-factors going into Thursday afternoon's game (14:27) and provided our predictions for the outcome of the game (17:21).