Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the Opponent - Miami Vs. Texas A&M Preview

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

Marcus Benjamin is joined by Rivals.com Publisher Mark Passwaters (AggieYell.com) to discuss the upcoming matchup between Miami and Texas A&M.

We start the conversation by discussing Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel and the recent documentary on Netflix (1:24).

The Aggies and Hurricanes went through identical 5-7 seasons last year. Mark explains what went wrong for A&M (7:42).

He shares his thoughts on new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and the offensive difference he's made thus far (11:54).

Connor Weigman won the starting quarterback job over Max Johnson, and Passwaters shares why that was the right choice (15:19).

He also talks about the playmakers that Miami should be aware of during the game. A&M ranked 122nd nationally in stopping the run last year, and Passwaters talks of how that should change in 2023 (17:34).

He also talks of Miami natives Shemar Stewart and Amari Daniels and what impact they can make in the game on Saturday (28:59).

Lastly, we share our predictions for the game (34:47).

