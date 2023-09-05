Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the Opponent - Miami Vs. Texas A&M Preview
Marcus Benjamin is joined by Rivals.com Publisher Mark Passwaters (AggieYell.com) to discuss the upcoming matchup between Miami and Texas A&M.
We start the conversation by discussing Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel and the recent documentary on Netflix (1:24).
The Aggies and Hurricanes went through identical 5-7 seasons last year. Mark explains what went wrong for A&M (7:42).
He shares his thoughts on new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and the offensive difference he's made thus far (11:54).
Connor Weigman won the starting quarterback job over Max Johnson, and Passwaters shares why that was the right choice (15:19).
He also talks about the playmakers that Miami should be aware of during the game. A&M ranked 122nd nationally in stopping the run last year, and Passwaters talks of how that should change in 2023 (17:34).
He also talks of Miami natives Shemar Stewart and Amari Daniels and what impact they can make in the game on Saturday (28:59).
Lastly, we share our predictions for the game (34:47).
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook