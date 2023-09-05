Marcus Benjamin is joined by Rivals.com Publisher Mark Passwaters (AggieYell.com) to discuss the upcoming matchup between Miami and Texas A&M.

We start the conversation by discussing Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel and the recent documentary on Netflix (1:24).

The Aggies and Hurricanes went through identical 5-7 seasons last year. Mark explains what went wrong for A&M (7:42).

He shares his thoughts on new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and the offensive difference he's made thus far (11:54).

Connor Weigman won the starting quarterback job over Max Johnson, and Passwaters shares why that was the right choice (15:19).

He also talks about the playmakers that Miami should be aware of during the game. A&M ranked 122nd nationally in stopping the run last year, and Passwaters talks of how that should change in 2023 (17:34).

He also talks of Miami natives Shemar Stewart and Amari Daniels and what impact they can make in the game on Saturday (28:59).

Lastly, we share our predictions for the game (34:47).