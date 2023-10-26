Marcus Benjamin is joined by Justin Ferber, editor for CavsCorner.com, to discuss the matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Cavaliers.

First, we discuss how Virginia upset North Carolina (2:03). Ferber shares his thoughts on how the Cavs stopped UNC Quarterback Drake Maye (4:39).

He also talks about how UVA got off the field on third down against UNC (7:04) and if the Cavaliers can control Miami's running game (9:05).

Ferber shares his thoughts on Virginia QB Tony Muskett (11:37) and his mobility (13:27). We also discuss the UVA running game (14:39)

He also shares his thoughts on the Virginia defense and their ability to rush the quarterback (17:05). We also talk about whether UNC may have overlooked UVA last week (19:02) and discuss Head Coach Tony Elliott in late game situations (21:34)

Lastly, we share our predictions on what the outcome of the game will be (24:51).