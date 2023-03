Marcus Benjamin and Malik Rosier discuss Miami spring football and year two of the Cristobal era. Rosier led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 season in 2017 in Mark Richt's second year as head coach.

We discuss offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's scheme and break-down quarterbacks Tyler Van Dyke and Jacurri Brown.

Rosier also talks of his work with miamimillionaires.io and the work he's done to help develop both Van Dyke and Brown as quarterbacks.