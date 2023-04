Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker discuss the positives and negatives of Miami's spring game. We talk about top performers and depth concerns going into the summer and fall camp for the first 45 minutes of the podcast.

We also discuss Miami's new additions to the 2024 class in Chance Robinson and Dylan Day. We touch on the departure of defensive analyst DeMarcus Van Dyke and if that will have any effect on the recruitment of local four-star safety Zaquan Patterson.



Tucker also discusses the standouts from OT7 Orlando where South Florida's Defcon came away with the tournament title.