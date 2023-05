Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker discuss the latest news involving transfer portal targets and nationally rated recruits.

We start with the transfer addition of Jaden Davis and how that impacts the defensive back room.

Discussed were also transfer targets Xzavier Henderson, Tywone Malone, Keivie Rose, and others as well as mention of a number of top recruits that could be next to commit to Miami's 2024 class.

We also discuss some of the new additions to national champion Miami Central and potential players that could continue the pipeline to "The U."